TORONTO - Ontario's education minister is expected to announce today whether March break will be cancelled for the province's schools.
Stephen Lecce will make an announcement at 2 p.m. with the health minister and the province's top doctor.
He said last week that the province is considering cancelling March break in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Lecce said at the time that he was waiting for advice from Ontario's chief medical officer before making a final decision.
The province's largest teachers' union has called on the government to keep March break in place, saying students, families and teachers need the time off.
Schools across Ontario, except those in three Greater Toronto Area hot spots, have resumed in-person learning after a stretch of online classes.
Students in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region return to physical classrooms on Feb. 16
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.