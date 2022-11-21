Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler

FLE - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley speaks to reporters as he stands in front of a large photo of missing toddler Quinton Simon at a police operations center being used in the search for the boy's remains just outside Savannah, Ga., on Oct. 18, 2022. Quinton's mother has been arrested in connection with the child's disappearance and presumed death, authorities said Monday, Nov. 21. (WSAV-TV via AP, File)