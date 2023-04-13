Court preserves access to abortion drug, tightens rules

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Some abortion clinics are fielding lots of calls from patients since a Friday, April 7, 2023 court ruling threatened the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion, mifepristone. Patients are concerned about whether they can still get the care they need. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)