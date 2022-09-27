Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid

A man walks on the road to Playa Cajio, which has been cut off by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian, in Artemisa, Cuba, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up shelters, evacuated people, rushed in emergency personnel and took steps to protect crops in the nation's main tobacco-growing region. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)