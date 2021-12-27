Edward O. Wilson, biologist known as 'ant man,' dead at 92

FILE - Harvard biology professor Edward O. Wilson, 77, a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, sits for a portrait at his residence in Lexington, Mass., Tuesday, Nov., 14, 2006. Wilson, the pioneering biologist who argued for a new vision of human nature in “Sociobiology” and warned against the decline of ecosystems, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 92. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)