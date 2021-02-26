Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 Los Angeles police said.(AP Photo/Saul Loeb, Pool)