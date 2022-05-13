Leader says Turkey opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson exchange files as they sign a security assurance, in Harpsund, the country retreat of Swedish prime ministers, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year’s end, they could stand among the alliance’s ranks. Russia’s war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO’s closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization’s military support. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)