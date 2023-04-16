Russian hockey competition linked to war in Ukraine ending

FILE - Luc Tardif, International Ice Hockey Federation president, answers questions from reporters during a news conference at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Jan. 5, 2023. So long as the war in Ukraine continues, Russian and Belarus will not be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments, Tardif said Sunday, April 16, 2023. With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, he said a decision on 2025 event participation will be made in March. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, File)