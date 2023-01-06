Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests

FILE - Women protest the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini who was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran. Iran said it executed two men Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023, convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. (AP Photo/Middle East Images, File)