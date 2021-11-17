Jan. 6 rioter who carried spear and wore horns got 41 months

FILE - This image provided by The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Chansley, who was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to 41 months in prison for his felony conviction for obstructing an official proceeding. Though he wasn't accused of violence, Chansley acknowledged he was among the first 30 rioters in the building, offered thanks while in the Senate for having the chance to get rid of traitors and wrote a threatening note to Vice President Mike Pence. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)