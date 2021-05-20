Justice delayed? In wealthy California town, officer kills 2

A sign urging justice for Tyrell Wilson hangs on a pole in Danville, Calif., on Monday, May 3, 2021. Danville police officer Andrew Hall shot and killed Wilson, a homeless man who was holding a knife, in March. This and another fatal shooting by tHall in the wealthy San Francisco suburb have cast a spotlight on what criminal justice activists are calling a case of delayed justice and its deadly consequences. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)