In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians

Asiya Khatoon, right, carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap that she wants to give her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards a detention center in Matiya village, northeastern Assam state, India, April 17, 2023. Khatoon had travelled nearly 31 kilometers (19 miles) from her home to the detention center where her husband has been held since January. They (police) just came and picked up my husband saying he is a Bangladeshi,” the 45-year-old said before hurriedly walking toward the center. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)