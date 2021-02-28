Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges

Former law professor Benny Tai, right, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. (AP Photo)