Netanyahu asked to form new government, but faces long odds

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, center left, and other lawmakers attend the swearing-in ceremony for Israel's 24th government, at the Knesset, or parliament, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The ceremony took place shortly after the country's president asked Netanyahu to form a new majority coalition, a difficult task given the deep divisions in the fragmented parliament. (Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via AP)