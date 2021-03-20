Critics of Brazil's president being targeted by security law

A demonstrator holds the Portuguese message "Vaccination saves lives", below, during a performance with a protester dressed as death and wearing a mock presidential sash, during a protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic outside Planalto presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, March 19, 2021. The banner at top reads "Bolsonaro genocide." (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)