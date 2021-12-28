North Dakota man convicted of killing 4 gets life in prison

FILE - Chad Isaak, of Washburn, N.D., appears during the third day of his murder trial at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan, N.D., on Aug. 4, 2021. Isaak is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in the stabbing and shooting deaths of four people at a North Dakota property management firm last year. Isaak is facing life in prison without parole. A jury in August found him guilty in the grisly deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and three employees. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)