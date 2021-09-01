Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Sheneen McClain speaks during a rally and march over the death of her 23-year-old son, Elijah McClain, outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Colorado’s attorney general plans to make an announcement Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 about the grand jury investigation into the death of McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)