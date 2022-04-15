Utah jury delivers guilty verdicts in deaths of teen couple

FILE - Ciara Coleman looks on during a funeral service on April 7, 2018, for Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson, 17, and boyfriend Riley Powell, 18, in Eureka, Utah. The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday, April 15, 2022, for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)