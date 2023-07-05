Palestinians inspect damage after Israel ends raid of West Bank camp and warns it was not a one-off

Palestinians walk on a damaged road following two days of Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The Israeli military says it has withdrawn its troops from the refugee camp. The pullout Wednesday morning ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)