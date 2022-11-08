Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist

Hillary Scholten, right, the Democratic nominee for Congress in Michigan's 3rd District, speaks with business owner Darrell Gordon during a campaign stop, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Muskegon, Mich. Scholten, a lawyer from Grand Rapids, in November will face Republican John Gibbs, a businessman and missionary who served in the Trump administration under Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)