Colombia will legalize undocumented Venezuelan migrants

FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuelans cross illegally into Colombia near the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, seen from La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia. President Ivan Duque said on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, that Colombia needs greater cooperation from the international community to carry out a vaccination plan against COVID-19 for the estimated million Venezuelan migrants without documents who are in the country, who are so far excluded from the new coronavirus vaccination plan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)