Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

Markus Soeder, CSU party leader and Minister-President of Bavaria, talks to the media in Munich, Germany, Monday, March 15, 2021. Two German state election defeats have put the spotlight on chances of a government without Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc after September's national vote. CSU leader Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria and one of two serious contenders to be the center-right candidate to replace Merkel, described the results as a “wake-up call.” (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)