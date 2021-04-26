California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference about the newly reopened Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur, Calif. Organizers of the recall effort against Gov. Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. The California secretary of state’s office announced Monday, April 26, 2021 that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)