Video: Black man killed by police aimed gun at officer

People walk down West Mission Street towards the San Jose Police Department during a protest against the fatal shooting of Demetrius Stanley by plainclothes police officers in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday, June, 1, 2021. Police in California have released images of a Black man holding a pistol and aiming it at an unmarked police car before he was killed in a confrontation with officers in San Jose. Officials released the images Tuesday, shortly before more than 100 demonstrators marched along streets and a freeway to protest the Memorial Day shooting of 31-year-old Stanley. (Randy Vazquez/Bay Area News Group via AP)