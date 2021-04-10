Philip's funeral April 17 at Windsor Castle; Harry to attend

The Australian Federation Guard fire a 41 gun salute to mark the passing of Prince Philip on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Australia, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9. He was 99. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)