Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide

FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department taken on Feb. 22, 2018, shows Randall Volar. Wisconsin's Supreme Court is set to decide Wednesday, July 6, 2022, whether Chrystul Kizer, an alleged sex trafficking victim accused of homicide, can argue at trial that she was justified in killing Volar, the man who trafficked her, a ruling that could help define the extent of immunity for trafficking victims nationwide. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP, File)