Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans - but with strict limits

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, on a screen, speaks as Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa listens during a five-party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. Organizers set a limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans for all Olympic venues. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)