13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington.Thirteen sexual assault victims of Nassar are seeking $10 million each from the FBI, claiming a bungled investigation by agents led to more abuse by the sports doctor, lawyers said Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP File)