Limited Russian cease-fire revived in Ukraine; talks planned

Displaced Ukrainians arrive at the Lviv train station in western Ukraine on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Russian troops took control of the southern port city of Kherson this week. Although they have encircled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy, Ukrainian forces have managed to keep control of key cities in central and southeastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)