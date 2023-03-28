French court refuses to extradite Italian former militants

Former member of a Italian left-wing terrorist group Marina Petrella, second left, arrives at Paris's courthouse in Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. France's top court has ruled Tuesday March 28, 2023 against extraditing 10 former far-left Italian militants who were convicted for attacks carried out in the 1970s and 1980s. The two women and eight men fled Italy after their convictions and before they could be sent to prison. Now ranging in age from 62 to 79, they have lived freely in France for decades. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)