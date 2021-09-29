The AP Interview: Ethiopia crisis 'stain on our conscience'

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations humanitarian chief, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at U.N. headquarters. The crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience,” Griffiths says, as children and others starve to death in the country's Tigray region under what the U.N. has called a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)