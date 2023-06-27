Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO OF SHERIFF TO BRYAN, INSTEAD OF BRIAN FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The police shooting of Jenkins, who sustained critical injuries after he says a deputy put a gun in his mouth and fired, led the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Jenkins was shot after he pointed a gun at them. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Tuesday, June 27, that an unspecified number of deputies involved in that encounter had been fired. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)