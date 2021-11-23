Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings

FILE - Kevin Strickland answers questions during an evidentiary hearing regarding his innocence on, Nov. 8, 2021 in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City, Mo. Strickland, who has been jailed for more than 40 years for three murders, was wrongfully convicted in 1979 and will be released, a Missouri judge ruled Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)