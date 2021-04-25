Louisville looks to rebound with Kentucky Derby back in May

FILE - In this undated photo provided by Jessa Mayhew in April 2020, hat maker Kenzie Kapp models one of her fascinator designs for the Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May 2021, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful it translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule the previous year. “It definitely smells like Derby,” said business owner and Louisville native Kapp, who’s relishing a boost in demand making masks to match her hats and fascinators. (Jessa Mayhew via AP)