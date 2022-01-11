Democrat to replace Hastings in vacant Florida US House seat

A man, who said he voted early, picks up his son from the Sunset Lakes Community Center, where voting was taking place in a special election for Florida's 20th Congressional District seat, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Miramar, Fla. Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a health care company CEO, faces Republican Jason Mariner in the special election to fill the US congressional seat left vacant after Democratic U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings died last April of pancreatic cancer. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)