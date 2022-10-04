Paris joins in TV boycott of World Cup games from Qatar

FILE - Workers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Paris has decided not to display the matches of the World Cup in Qatar on giant screens in fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament that have led some other French cities to make the same decision. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)