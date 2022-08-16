Boston police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom

This photo provided by the Boston Police Dept., shows from left, Patrick Mahoney, Hannah (Crawford) Mahoney and Boston police officer Joe Matthews on the dock at Thompson Island in Boston Harbor on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Patrick Mahoney was scheduled to get married on Thompson Island, but the boat that was supposed to ferry him to the island where his bride-to-be was waiting broke down. Officer Matthews transported the groom and his party to the island on his police boat so Mahoney’s marriage to Hannah Crawford could go on as scheduled.(Boston Police Dept. via AP)