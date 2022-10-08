'Fake heiress' released to house arrest, fights deportation

FILE — Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, April 25, 2019, in New York. A U.S. immigration judge cleared the way Wednesday, Oct. 5. 2022, for fake German heiress Anna Sorokin to be released from detention to home confinement while she fights deportation, if she meets certain conditions. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)