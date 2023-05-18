Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last year of tennis career

FILE - Spain's Rafael Nadal lifts the trophy after winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Rafael Nadal will hold a news conference at his tennis academy in Spain on Thursday, May 18, 2023, amid media reports that he is going to miss the French Open for the first time since he won the first of his record 14 titles there on his debut in 2005. Nadal has been sidelined by an injured left hip flexor since January, when he lost in the second round of the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)