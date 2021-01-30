UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria

FILE - In this March 31, 2019 file photo, children play in a mud puddle in the section for foreign families at Al-Hol camp in Hasakeh province, Syria. The United Nations Children‚Äôs Fund on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, launched a global appeal for a record $2.5 billion of emergency assistance for the Middle East and North Africa, saying the funds were necessary to respond to the needs of millions of children across a region hit hard by conflict, natural disaster and the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)