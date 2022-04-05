Ex-Trump appointee advances in California US House election

FILE - Assembly Minority Leader Connie Conway, R-Tulare, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Aug. 29, 2014. Voters in California's sprawling farm belt are filling a congressional seat left vacant after Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes resigned to lead former President Donald Trump's media company. "Anything is possible at this point," said Conway, a former county supervisor, Republican leader in the state Assembly and Trump administration appointee, who is the best known candidate among the contenders. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)