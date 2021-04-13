Business-seeking singer Akon draws political fire in Uganda

Senegalese - American performer Akon, right, is welcomed by the Mufti of Uganda, Shiekh Shaban Mubajje, at the Gaddafi National mosque, in Kampala, Uganda, Friday, April 2, 2021. Akon is visiting Uganda Friday in search of investment opportunities that would extend his business footprint in Africa, where his efforts include a planned futuristic city in his native Senegal. Akon‚Äôs arrival in the East African country was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (AP Photo/ Nicholas Bamulanzeki)