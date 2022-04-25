North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 7, 2009. Holmberg, North Dakota's longest-serving state senator announced Monday, April 25, 2022, that he would resign following a report that he had traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)