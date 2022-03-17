House votes to further restrict Russian trade after invasion

President Joe Biden announces that along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke "most favored nation" trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. The Biden administration also banned imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds. And the U.S. is cutting the flow the other way, too: It’s barring the export of expensive watches, cars, clothing and other luxury American products to Russia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)