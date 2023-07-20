Snyder fined $60 million by NFL for sexually harassing employee, financial improprieties

FILE - Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks off the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 15, 2010, in Landover, Md. Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs, and he has agreed to pay a $60 million fine, the league announced Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)