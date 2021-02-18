Airbus lost $1.3 billion amid pandemic; expects better 2021

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, an Airbus A380 takes off for its demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget airport, north of Paris. European plane maker Airbus lost 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) amid an unprecedented global slump in air travel because of the pandemic, but expects to deliver hundreds of planes and make a profit this year. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)