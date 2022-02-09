Ugandan author flees after alleged torture, says lawyer

FILE - Kakwenza Rukirabashaija displays scars on his back that he claims were inflicted while he was tortured for weeks in detention, at a house in Kampala, Uganda on Feb. 8, 2022. The prominent writer and government critic who accused Uganda's security forces of torture has gone into exile ahead of his looming criminal trial, his attorney said Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Hajarah Nalwadda, File)