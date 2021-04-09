UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honour his service to queen

The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, to the fence of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)