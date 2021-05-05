India's foreign minister out of G-7 meeting over COVID risk

United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center top, participates in a trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi, third from left at tabel, and South Korea's foreign minister Chung Eui-yong, second from right at table, on the sidelines of a G7 foreign ministers meeting in London, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy industrialized nations gathered in London to grapple with threats to health, prosperity and democracy in their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)