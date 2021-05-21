In Virginia, Trump's election lies look like a GOP liability

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Glenn Youngkin makes his closing remarks during a GOP gubernatorial candidate forum hosted by the College Republicans in Lynchburg, Va. Late Monday, May 10, 2021, Youngkin, a political newcomer who campaigned as a conservative, Christian outsider, bested a field of seven candidates to emerge as Virginia Republicans’ nominee for governor, in a year when the GOP hopes to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide races. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP)